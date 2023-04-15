SPRING MILLS — Clearfield Lady Bison pitcher Alaina Fedder and Penns Valley Lady Ram pitcher Taylor Bumbarger were locked in a good old-fashioned pitcher’s duel on Friday afternoon on the field at Penns Valley High School.

In the end, it was the Lady Rams who broke open a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning when they plated three after having two outs and nobody on. Haddley Stover worked Fedder for a full count walk to start things off. Elle Dinges picked up her second hit of the game, putting two runners on. Then Madison Bowen singled to center field to give the Lady Rams a 2-1 lead. Clara Brooks put the dagger in the Lady Bison with her two-run double to make the score 4-1.

Tough luck losing pitcher Fedder gave up seven hits, three in the last inning, gave up two walks and had three strikeouts.

Winning pitcher Bumbarger threw a gem, scattering three hits, not walking a batter and striking out 13 Lady Bison.

Clearfield scored a run in the top of the first inning to take the early lead via a Ruby Singleton lead off triple, later scoring an out later when Fedder’s grounder to second was misplayed.

Penns Valley tied it at one in the bottom of the second on an unearned run.

Aevril Hayward had a double and Eve Siegel had a single as the only other Lady Bison hits for the game.

The Lady Bison (2-3) will be back in action on Monday when the take the long trip to Bradford to play the Lady Owls.

Clearfield 100 000 0 1 3 2

Penns Valley 010 003 x 4 7 1

CLEARFIELD — 1

CF Ruby Singleton 3110, SS Aevril Hayward 3010, P Alaina Fedder 3001, C Anna Twigg 3000, 3B Sam Campolong 3000, RF Eve Siegel 3010, DP Faith Gardner 2000, Flex/2B Paige Houser 1000, LF Madi McBride 2000, 1B Haley Billotte 2000. TOTALS 25 1 3 1

PENNS VALLEY — 4

CF Scotty Dinges 4010, 1B Noelle Webb 3000, P Taylor Bumbarger 3020, SS Avery Dinges 2000, C Ellie Corsen 3000, 3B Haddley Stover 2100, 2B Elle Dinges 3220, LF Madison Bowen 2111, LF Gracie Riddle 1000, RF Clara Brooks 3012. TOTALS 26 4 7 4

2B – Hayward; Brooks. 3B – Singleton. SB – E Dinges, A Dinges. LOB: Clearfield – 3, PV – 6. Errors – Campolong, Houser; E Dinges.

Pitching:

Fedder (2-2) 6 IP, 7 Hits, 4 Runs, 3 Earned, 2 BB, 3 K

Bumbarger 7 IP, 3 Hits, 1 Run, 1 Earned, 0 BB, 13 K