CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man accused of throwing knives at and threatening an elderly man and a child pleaded guilty Monday.

Zaccery David Conklin, 34, was charged by Clearfield Borough police with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and more after an incident on Sept. 6.

According to the affidavit, a young child called 911 saying he didn’t know his address, but police need to “just come to the house.”

When they arrived at the home, the man said Conklin was threatening to kill him and his seven-year-old great-grandson by throwing knives at them.

Conklin, who was still on the scene, came out of another room. The officer noted in his report that he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

“Conklin was observed to be sweating profusely, was unable to stand still and appeared paranoid.”

When asked where the knives were, Conklin pointed to nearby stand and picked them up to show the officers.

He was ordered to put the knives down and he did so after a second command. Conklin was then escorted out of the home.

The victim told police that after Conklin came into his residence, he became very paranoid and began covering up all the windows with blankets using knives in the wall to keep the blankets up.

The two got into an argument that evening after the victim told Conklin he “was going back to jail.”

Conklin then threatened to kill the victim and threw two knives each having a four-inch blade, at the victim, which struck a wall near him.

The boy was sitting about five feet away from where the knives hit when this happened. This is when the boy called 911.

In an interview at the Clearfield County Children’s Advocacy Center, the boy confirmed the man’s story and stated that he did not feel safe when Conklin was around.

Prior to sentencing Monday, the victim addressed the court, saying Conklin was “messed up” and didn’t know what he was doing. He stated that Conklin needs medical help.

Conklin addressed the court, saying he is sorry.

He pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault, and three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, possessing instruments of crime, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced him to serve 39 months to seven years in state prison with 12 months re-entry supervision.