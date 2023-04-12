HYDE — The Clearfield Lady Bison upped their season record to 2-1 with a 13-7 win over visiting Mountain League foe Huntingdon on a windy Tuesday afternoon at a busy Bison Sports Complex.

Clearfield fell behind early, giving up three unearned runs in the top of the first inning. A 3-spot in the bottom of the first, and a five run second inning put the Lady Bison out in front 8-3.

Four more unearned runs in the top of the fourth inning for the Lady Bearcats made it interesting at 8-7, but the hosts scored five more runs over the fifth and sixth innings to close out the 13-7 victory.

Alaina Fedder picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Bison as she went the distance giving up seven runs, none earned, as the Lady Bison committed six errors, gave up three walks and had 10 strikeouts for the second consecutive game. Fedder was also a force at the plate, including clubbing a 3-run homerun over the fence in left-center in the five-run second inning, with two hits and four runs batted in.

Lady Bison senior Alaina Fedder hit a homerun and picked up the win in the 13-7 victory over Huntingdon

Hailey Billotte led the 15-hit onslaught with three singles, while joining Fedder with two hits for the Lady Bison were Ruby Singleton, Aevril Hayward, Anna Twigg, and Sam Campolong. Madi McBride and Ava Lynch had their first career varsity safeties.

The Lady Bison will be back in action on Wednesday afternoon when they travel to St. Marys to face the Lady Dutch in a rematch of the the District 9 championship final the last several years.

Huntingdon 300 400 0 7 4 2

Clearfield 350 032 x 13 15 6

HUNTINGDON — 7

P Jordan Patrick 4110, 1B Izzy Reynolds 2200, DP Lexi Beyer 4200, C Isadore Kazmarsky 3023, CF Alivia Edwards 4000, RF Leah Robb 4000, 2B Lily Borger 4000, SS Jailynn Sheffield 2000, PH 1000, LF Leah Beck 4110, 3B/Flex Peyton Hillard 0000, TOTALS 32 7 4 3.

TB: Jordyn Patrick, Isadore Kazmarksi 2, Leah Beck

RBI: Isadore Kazmarksi 3

ROE: Jordyn Patrick, Lexi Beyer 2, Lily Borger 2, Leah Beck

FC: Alivia Edwards

HBP: Isadore Kazmarksi, Jailynn Sheffield

SB: Jordyn Patrick, #10 2

LOB: 9

ERRORS: Edwards 2

CLEARFIELD — 13

CF Ruby Singleton 2322, SS Aevril Hayward 5323, P Alaina Fedder 4124, C Anna Twigg 4022, 3B Sam Campolong 4121, RF Eve Siegel 3000, DP Alexus Green 2000, DP Faith Gardner 1001, LF Madi McBride 3210, PH Ava Lynch 1010, 1B Haley Billotte 4230, 2B/flex Mia Helsel 0000, 2B/CR Paige Houser 0000 , TOTALS 33 13 15 13.

2B: Ruby Singleton, Sam Campolong

3B: Aevril Hayward

HR: Alaina Fedder

TB: Madi McBride, Alaina Fedder 5, Haley Billotte 3, Ruby Singleton 3, Aevril Hayward 4, Anna Twigg 2, Ava Lynch, Sam Campolong 3

RBI: Faith Gardner, Alaina Fedder 4, Ruby Singleton 2, Aevril Hayward 3, Anna Twigg 2, Sam Campolong

SF: Faith Gardner

ROE: Eve Siegel

FC: Alexus Green, Aevril Hayward

HBP: Ruby Singleton 2

SB: Ruby Singleton

CS: Paige Houser

LOB: 7

ERRORS: Helsel 3, Campolong 2, Billotte

PITCHING:

Huntingdon

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR Jordyn Patrick 6.0 108 .602 15 13 13 3 2 1 Totals 6.0 108 .602 15 13 13 3 2 1

L: Jordyn Patrick

HBP: Jordyn Patrick 2

WP: Jordyn Patrick 3

Pitches-Strikes: Jordyn Patrick 108-65

Groundouts-Flyouts: Jordyn Patrick 8-5

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Jordyn Patrick 20-38

Clearfieldmore stats

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR Alaina Fedder 7.0 121 .636 4 7 0 10 3 0 Totals 7.0 121 .636 4 7 0 10 3 0

W: Alaina Fedder

HBP: Alaina Fedder 2

Pitches-Strikes: Alaina Fedder 121-77

Groundouts-Flyouts: Alaina Fedder 5-6

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Alaina Fedder 24-37

Lady Bison Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record

3/28 @ Bellefonte 3 – 10 0 – 1

3/31 @ Hollidaysburg ppd. 0 – 1

4/04 TYRONE 9 – 1 1 – 1

4/06 BALD EAGLE AREA ppd. 1 – 1

4/11 HUNTINGDON 13 – 7 2 – 1

4/12 @ St. Marys

4/14 @ Penns Valley

4/17 @ Bradford

4/18 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA

4/20 BALD EAGLE AREA

4/24 HOLLIDAYSBURG

4/25 BELLEFONTE

4/27 @ Tyrone

4/29 @ Portage Tourney

4/29 @ Portage Tourney

5/01 @ Bald Eagle Area

5/04 @ Huntingdon

5/08 PENNS VALLEY

5/10 @ Hollidaysburg

5/11 @ Philipsburg-Osceola

5/16 PUNXSUTAWNEY

5/18 @ DuBois