PENN TOWNSHIP – A police chase ended in a fatal crash Saturday night in Penn Township, Clearfield state police say.

According to a station-issued news release, troopers tried to stop a black SUV around 11:31 p.m. on Windy Hill Road.

The vehicle—a black Toyota 4Runner with no registration—reportedly failed to stop and instead fled at a high rate of speed.

A pursuit ensued and the fleeing vehicle crashed on Harper Mine Road in Penn Township, state police say.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Matthew Chelgren of Grampian, was pronounced dead on-scene.

His passenger—47-year-old Brian Uber of Labelle—was flown to UPMC Altoona with minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The investigation continues.