CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners are raising awareness of PENNDOT’s Yellow Dot Program.

At Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting, Josh Woods, Highway Safety Network Community Traffic Safety Program coordinator, spoke of the program, which assists citizens in the “golden hour” of emergency care following a traffic crash.

This is vital because “they may not be able to communicate their needs themselves,” said Woods.

“By placing a Yellow Dot decal in your vehicle’s rear window, it alerts first responders to check your glove compartment for vital information to ensure you receive the medical attention you need.”

The program is a cooperative effort between PennDOT, the state departments of Health and Aging, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, first responders and local law enforcement.

Citizens must complete a participation form online to have PennDOT mail them a Yellow Dot kit, said Woods.

Upon receipt, participants should complete the information section, which includes emergency contact information, medical history, medications, allergies, doctors and hospital preferences.

A photo (showing only the head and shoulders) is then taped to the appropriate location inside the booklet. The kit should then be placed in the vehicle’s glove compartment.

The Yellow Dot decal is placed in the lower left corner of the participant’s rear windshield, no higher than three inches from the bottom.

The program saves first responders time and in turn helps Yellow Dot participants get the care they need more quickly following a crash, said Woods.