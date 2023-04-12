The 12th annual Allport-Bigler-Woodland Workcamp will be held Sunday, June 18 through Friday, June 23.

Volunteers from the central Pennsylvania area have joined with local volunteers for one week, usually in June, to help residents of the area improve their properties.

The workcamp area covers all of Bradford, Cooper, Graham and Morris townships and a section of Boggs Township, east of Route 153.

Many residents are unable due to age, ability or finances to perform small maintenance jobs to their homes, and so ABW Workcamp volunteers provide those much-needed repairs.

Those who can, buy their own supplies; however, the workcamp will pay for the materials necessary for projects in cases where individuals are not able to pay, using donations from individuals, congregations and local businesses.

Volunteers are not offering a “hand out, but a hand up” to those who may be unable to complete home repairs through their own resources, according to a press release.

Last year, 21 projects were completed, four were partially completed and eight were not done.

Projects included: power washing decks, a church and homes; replacing a porch; building ramps and decks; indoor and outdoor staining and painting; minor house cleaning; removal of deceased spouse’s clothing; loading and stacking firewood; removing and installing fences; replacing entrance doors; yard work; replacing the stage floor at the Woodland Park; removing the awning from a church and replacing it with a wooden structure; flag pole repair; and other miscellaneous maintenance projects.

Currently ABW Workcamp volunteers are looking for suitable projects to complete this June.

If you or someone you know in the coverage area needs some help with property improvements, please contact Pastor Clare Pannebaker at 814-553-8001 as soon as possible for a work request form.

Work request forms are also available on the Facebook page at Allport-Bigler-Woodland Workcamp.

Pannebaker will visit each proposed work site prior to the workcamp, and compile a complete list of materials to purchase.

If you are interested in volunteering with this workcamp, please contact Jim and Linda Wooster, local coordinators, at 814-577-6276 for a volunteer application form.

Volunteer forms are also available on the ABW Workcamp Facebook page. It’s also preferred that all volunteers have their COVID vaccine shot.

There is no obligation to support a particular church in order to qualify as a crew member or to have work done by the volunteers.