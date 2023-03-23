CLEARFIELD – Several business matters were addressed at Tuesday’s Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors’ meeting.

Secretary/Treasurer Barb Shaffner presented the code enforcement report and mentioned that the property owner of 227 Clark St., which is next on the list to be taken down, inquired if the supervisors would be interested in accepting a $100 to $150 monthly payment to pay back the cost of that project’s demolition.

The supervisors voted to table the request for another time but voted to put a lien against the property for the cost of the demolition.

The supervisors also approved a minor subdivision for 141 Flat Bottom Ln.

Roadmaster Jim King reported that the road crew has been working on taking care of potholes and ditches as the spring weather is starting.

He also asked the supervisors to consider four, 10-hour shifts for the road crew due to the upcoming projects they have planned when the weather gets better.

The supervisors agreed to an executive session to discuss the matter.

Shaffner reported that Lawrence Township received a grant for $80,000 for the Lick Run Bridge project.

The township also received a grant from the Conservation District for Lick Run Road of $45,569.62 with a match of $49,172.99.

The total cost of the project is $95,441.91.

Assistant Secretary Bailey Flanagan opened bids for road materials and the stone storage building.

Road material bids were as follows: Glenn O. Hawbaker: 2RC Limestone $23.59/ton and 2RC modified or 2A $24.59/ton, Woodland Equipment & Supply: 2RC Limestone $16.30/ton and 2RC modified/2A $17.90/ton, and Bucktail Excavators: 2RC Limestone $14.91/ton and 2RC modified $17.41/ton.

The supervisors selected Bucktail Excavators as long as the bid meets the specs and the materials are PennDOT-approved.

BJOE bid the stone storage building at $164,495 and the concrete at $67,500, Jeff Shadeck bid the concrete work at $45,000, Sayers Construction bid the concrete at $100,000 and T. English bid the building only at $150,000.

At Solicitor William Shaw Jr.’s encouragement, the supervisors decided to table the bids for further review.

Supervisor Randy Powell reported that Lawrence Township could obtain 210 hours of summer help from North Central.

The supervisors voted to move forward with the meeting with North Central and to contract with them for “intern” help.

Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner reported that he worked on obtaining quotes for cell signal boosters for the Lawrence Township Municipal building.

He presented a company called Powerful Signal, which carries a four-antenna booster by We Boost for $1,999.99, plus installation, which was approved.

Ruffner did mention that local fire department chiefs met before the supervisors’ meeting to discuss the state of the fire police as well as to adopt a tobacco and vaping policy for township-owned equipment.

The township adopted a non-smoking policy, which will be discussed further at the next meeting, and also approved to dissolve the Lawrence Township fire police and have the fire departments have its own fire police for calls.