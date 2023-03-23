CLEARFIELD – All children and their families are invited to an Easter egg hunt event at Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, on Saturday, April 1, at 2 p.m.

There will be food, crafts, activities and lots of candy. It is rumored that the Easter bunny will be making an appearance.

The church’s Coat & Sneaker Closet will be closed that day.

For more information about this event, call 814-765-9222 or visit the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/trinityclearfield).

Worship times and other news and events can also be found there.