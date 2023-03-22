Clearfield Regional Police
- Police initiated a vehicle stop along state Route 879 in Lawrence Township. Police found the driver to have an active arrest warrant through Pennsylvania State Police in Rockview. The male was subsequently released to state police.
- Police responded to a structure fire along West Front Street in Clearfield Borough. Upon arrival, officers found a male had exited the residence and was severely burned in the process. Emergency personnel arrived and the male was life-flighted to Pittsburgh due to his injuries. Multiple fire departments arrived to extinguish the fire before it spread and or damaged any neighboring structures.
- Police responded to the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center for a disorderly male at the school. Police were able to handle the situation on-scene.
- Police were called to the area of West Pine and Williams streets for a tractor-trailer that was stuck on the railroad tracks. Police were able to assist the driver and get them back on the roadway.