HARRISBURG – State Rep. Mike Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) is watching municipalities around him grow and knows investments must be made in order to keep pace with that growth.

“No one realistically likes taxes, so taxpayers have a right to demand their hard-earned dollars be used for safe and necessary investments in their communities,” Armanini said. “Grants were recently distributed to four entities which applied for them, and I am proud of their corresponding leaders for taking that initiative and reaping the reward.”

Here are the four recipients and details of the grant they’re being awarded:

City of St. Marys – replacement of approximately 4,000-4,500 linear feet of sanitary sewer line, manhole modifications, restoration, excavation, asphalt, pavement marking and traffic control on Erie Avenue, Diamond Street, and a portion of Washington Street ($410,757).

Curwensville Borough – streetscape improvements along State Street from Filbert to Thompson Street ($525,000).

Grampian Borough/ Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company – ADA accessibility and public safety renovations at the fire hall ($31,750).

Jones Township – Multimodal Transportation Fund replacement of the Joy Gardens Road Bridge ($284,200).

The project grants in Grampian and St Marys are the product of gaming revenue derived from the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s (CFAs) Local Share Account, which was created by the Pennsylvania Racehorse Development and Gaming Act of 2004. The source of the Curwensville and Jones Township grants is the CFA’s Multimodal Transportation Fund, which encourages economic development and ensures a safe and reliable system of transportation.

Questions about this or any legislative issue may be directed to Armanini’s DuBois office at 1-814-375-4688 or his St Marys office at 1-814-781-6301.