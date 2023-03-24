CLEARFIELD – A trip to Clearfield’s Ritz Theater will never be the same.

In a social media post Wednesday night, it announced the passing of “our own Fred Brown” following a house fire Tuesday.

“Fred has been a fixture … for so long,” the post states. “We are absolutely lost at the thought of not having him here.

“This is a terrible loss to The Ritz Theater family and community. We’ll see you on the other side, Fred.

“Until then, save a seat for us.”

We have unfortunately lost a “Clearfield legend,” expressed Clearfield Mayor Mason Strouse on social media.

“If you’ve ever been to The Ritz Theater, … you met Fred …. he always made you feel welcome.”

Strouse went on to extend his “heartfelt sympathies and condolences” to all who knew Brown.

As the movies go on amid sadness, community members know: “it will never be the same.”

The fire was reported around 11:33 a.m. Tuesday by a county sheriff’s deputy who noticed flames and smoke in the area.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within 10 minutes of arrival at the West Front Street home, fire officials state.

Brown managed to escape but was flown to UPMC Mercy Hospital with severe burns, according to the theater’s social media page.