Clearfield County’s first state-registered landmark placed by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission was known as the Wallace House.

Senator William A. Wallace built the 30-room house that stood prominently on the corner of East Locust and North Second streets in 1858.

This house was owned and occupied by members of the Wallace family for approximately 100 years. The house was also the home of two Clearfield County judges, Allison O. Smith, the senator’s son-in-law, and W. Wallace Smith, his grandson.

The structure had a Tuscan Villa design, a type of Victorian architecture that was quite rare at the time in Pennsylvania.

The home contained many exquisite details: marble fireplaces, stained glass windows, Minton tiles, carved cherry banister and railings.

The house also featured inlaid parquet floors, window seats, carved walnut chair railings and ceiling high built-in book shelves and China cupboards.

One of the original features of the home was a piece of glass paneling in the door of the parlor that was etched with the likeness of William Wallace’s wife, Margaret (Shaw) Wallace.

Above the third floor was a cupola, which served as an excellent spot to view the entire town.

The yard and grounds were no exception to the extravagant home of the senator. Tennis courts were located where The Progress office building was once located.

The property also had a carriage house and stable in the same area. A building that housed the caretaker stood on the site as well.

The yard was surrounded by an iron fence and tall evergreen trees. In the area of the former County National Bank Drive-In (now a paved parking lot) was the formal garden complete with a fountain.

In 1956, the building was sold and it became a rental property with apartments and business offices occupying the once grand estate.

The building became the subject of much controversy in 1972 when it was sold to a developer and was ultimately demolished to make way for a Colonel Sanders Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.

Letters to the editor in The Progress newspaper appeared frequently with some of the community in favor of progress and others pleading for saving history.

Before the building was razed, hundreds of people were welcomed to tour the 114-year-old house one last time.

The house took on a festive appearance for the last duty of its long life. Due to lack of electricity, candles and oil lamps were lit for the last look of this iconic Clearfield structure.

Community efforts to save this home resulted in the founding of the Clearfield Heritage Foundation.