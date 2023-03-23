DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – High school students from numerous schools in the region came to Hiller Auditorium at Penn State DuBois on Thursday for the 33rd annual senior scholastic challenge. Six schools were represented at the event, which tested knowledge in numerous subjects. (Pictured above:Students prepare to answer questions during their preliminary round during the senior scholastic challenge in the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-local-students-compete-in-senior-scholastic-challenge-at-penn-state-dubois/