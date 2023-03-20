Spring Township, PA – The Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology (CPI) is pleased to announce that it is hosting an Open House event to the public on Thursday, March 30, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Parents, business/industry, future students and anyone interested in career and technical education are invited to attend.

Light refreshments will be available through the Culinary Arts Program and as a new twist for this year, local food truck/cart vendors will be on-hand to showcase their specialties.

In addition to the Open House, CPI is partnering with the CareerLink to hold a job fair, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., on the same day as the Open House.

“The job fair is a great addition to our Open House” said Todd Taylor, vice president of Post-Secondary Education.

“Our visitors can experience the many exciting things going on at CPI, and they will have an opportunity to talk with quality employers who are participating in the job fair.”

Margie Eby of the Centre County CareerLink shared, “The PA CareerLink team has recruited a fantastic lineup of 38 businesses representing various industries including healthcare, manufacturing, service, education, construction, transportation, retail and government.

“Participants include Penn State University, FBI, CATA, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Commonwealth of PA, HRI, Mount Nittany Health, Centre County Government, Spring Benner Walker Joint Authority, Envinity, and more. A driver’s license or state issued-ID is required to enter the job fair.”

Visitors to the Open House will have the opportunity to see many of the secondary and adult education program areas, participate in hands-on demonstrations in the various program areas, meet our instructors and speak with current CPI students about their experiences.

Further, CPI’s heavy equipment and CDL simulators will be open and available for the public to try. Free financial aid information will be available from CPI’s in-house experts to help those thinking about grants and aid for college.

CPI is located at 540 Harrison Rd., in Pleasant Gap. If you have questions, please call 814-359-2793 or visit cpi.edu.