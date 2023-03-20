HOUTZDALE – The Moshannon Valley Junior-Senior High Drama Club invites you to attend its upcoming performance of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Performances will be held at the high school auditorium on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, starting at 7 p.m., with a final performance Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m.

The cast, both human and enchanted, features 30 students as well as students from fifth- and sixth-grade as wolves.

Tickets will be sold at the door and are $10 for adults and $5 for children, under 18. Doors open 30 minutes before each show.

Beauty and the Beast is based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature from Disney. The stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice.

The original Broadway production ran for over 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress.

If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out.

If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed to remain cursed for all eternity.

This “tale as old as time” is a great opportunity to bring the entire community together for this classic tale. The club hopes to see you there.