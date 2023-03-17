DUBOIS – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) updated drivers on its safety improvement project on Routes 255 and 219 between Treasure Lake and the Clearfield/Jefferson County line.

The project will improve PennDOT’s ability to manage traffic flow through the corridor when it routes traffic off the Interstate due to traffic events.

Starting Monday, March 20, the contractor will begin installation of new traffic signal cabinets and controllers at the intersections along these routes.

The existing signals must be disabled before installing the new ones. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control at these intersections while the contractor performs this work.

Drivers should expect some delays during this work, but the contractor is timing the work so as not to interfere with school arrival and dismissal.

Overall work activity includes upgrading traffic signal controllers to include radar detection units and communications radios.

It also includes installing closed-circuit televisions and dynamic message signs, guide rail installation and miscellaneous construction.

Bruce & Merrilees Electric Company of New Castle, Pa., is the contractor on this $1.2 million project. PennDOT anticipates completion in December, but all work is weather dependent.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.