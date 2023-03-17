CLEARFIELD – Resident Rick Mattern addressed Clearfield Borough Council Thursday night with some questions regarding the regionalization of the borough and Lawrence Township police departments.

He was curious about the transfer of property of the borough police building to the Clearfield Regional Police Department.

It was noted that the plan for the building would be a training facility for the Clearfield Regional Police Department.

However, Mattern suggested that the borough itself should retain that building for other borough-related matters.

He also inquired if the evidence that was housed at the borough police department was properly moved to the new headquarters at the Lawrence Township municipal building.

Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III assured him that it was properly taken care with Sgt. Nate Curry, noting that every piece of evidence that was housed was properly logged, transported and logged again at the Clearfield Regional Police Department.

The specific fate of the borough police office was not discussed further.

Fire Chief Andrew Smith would like borough residents to keep a watchful eye when using large-volume lithium-ion batteries.

These batteries would be used to power scooters, leaf blowers and even lawn mowers. He advised residents to exercise caution when charging these batteries, and if they start to smoke while charging to please contact the fire department immediately.

Smith said fires started by these batteries can prove tricky to extinguish and can use a high-volume of water and other various extinguishers.

Curry reported that in the past couple of days, the Clearfield Regional Police Department has fielded a moderate volume of calls about another phone scam.

The scammers are mirroring and calling from a familiar number, then saying that a family member is in jail and then asks for bail money.

Curry encourages residents to exercise caution and to reach out to the police department if they’re unsure of the phone call itself and not to give out any information or money.

Street Department Supervisor Todd Kling reported that he met with the Rotary Club of Clearfield about fixing up some borough area playgrounds like Rebecca Park and the playground at the fairgrounds.

He encouraged council to reach out to the Rotary Club and the various organizations that would like to get the playground maintenance underway.

He also asked the council to please consider hiring more workers for the Street Department due to the department being severely under-staffed.

Council approved for Spring Cleanup to start the week of March 27 on the west side and on April 3 on the east side with the option to extend at the Street Department’s discretion.

Mayor Mason Strouse is organizing a Community Cleanup Day through Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful on Earth Day, April 22.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Lower Witmer Park gazebo. All residents of Clearfield are welcome and the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. will also be having beautification events around this time.

Bids were opened for the Tyler Avenue box culvert replacement project from the following companies: BJOE – $267,916, Continental – $148,287.44, Greenland – $107,000, JBI Group – $160,000, and Northrock – $63,000.

Council approved to have a conditional agreement with the bids so Todd Banks and Matt Miller can review them and decide on the right company for the job.

Council approved to close Market Street, from Second to Third Street, for ABATE’s Motorcycle Safety Month event on May 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as to temporarily restrict traffic on the South Side of town on May 13 for the St. Francis School 5k run/walk.

James Semelsberger was also reappointed to the Planning Commission.