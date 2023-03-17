CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners are pleased to announce a mini-grant application process for non-profit organizations.

This program is specifically for organizations, which were ineligible for grants under the CARES act and other pandemic-era sources.

Typically, this will mean the non-profit is organized as a 501c(7) or 501c(8) and not as a 501c(3) or 501c(19).

Organizations, which received county grants in 2020 or 2021, are ineligible to receive grant funding through this process.

The application is available now online using this link: https://fs10.formsite.com/rdXTQ9/CCMiniGrant/index and can also be found on the county Web site: https://clearfieldco.org/.

The deadline for application is Friday, April 21 at 11:59 p.m. The county will be contacting applicants via e-mail, so please be sure to regularly monitor the e-mail account you type into the application.

Questions can be e-mailed to cccomm@clearfieldco.org and officials will respond within two business days.