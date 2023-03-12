CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s Practical Nursing student, Taylor Trumbette, was nominated for the February 2023 Sunflower Award by classmate Pamela Hunt.

Taylor was recognized for her strengths in going above and beyond expectations in the care of her patients, support to fellow students, facility members or communities.

The sunflower was chosen as it represents happiness, optimism, honesty, longevity, peace, admiration and devotion.

The sunflower surpasses all others in terms of its universal power to bring people joy – all qualities future nurses hope to possess and show to their patients.

The student is nominated by fellow students, patients, instructors or anyone who has been touched and inspired by their work, kindness, compassion and dedication.

Pamela had this to say about Taylor in her nomination: “She might seem tough but, to see her with a patient, you find out she is such a caring person. She helps me anytime she can and she is going to be a great nurse.”

The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.

For more information about the CCCTC and its programs, please visit at www.ccctc.edu.

In the photo, from left, are Tonya Saggese, Nursing Program director; Taylor Trumbette; and Pamela Hunt.