Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12 when clocks spring forward one hour.

Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 a.m. Nov. 5 when clocks fall back one hour.

Daylight Saving Time always begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

To remember which way to set their clocks, people often use the expression, “spring forward, fall back.”