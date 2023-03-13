Richard and Linde Collingwood of Ginter have announced their cross-filed candidacy for the May 16 Moshannon Valley School Board Primary Election.

Linde, raised in Osceola Mills, is a nurse practitioner at Still Waters Family Health Services in Clearfield and is executive director of The Northeast Association of Occupational Health Nurses.

Richard works as an IT director for Harte Hanks based in Austin, Texas. They have two elementary-aged children in the Moshannon Valley School District.

“As School Board Directors, we will provide a voice to the families and teachers of this community. We will work towards educational excellence for our students, the financial stability of our district and improving workplace and learning conditions in our schools,” Linde said.

“Effective representation of our students, teachers and families through public service will determine the success of our community in years to come. We will work together to ensure that school administrators and board directors are accountable for the success of our district,” says Rich.

Both Rich and Linde volunteer for their local Boy and Girl Scout troops, coach multiple sports teams and have been active in the Parent Teacher Organization and school board meetings. They encourage you to vote in the May 16 Primary Election.