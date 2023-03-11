CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Career & Technology Center’s SkillsUSA team, selected to represent their program, competed in the 2023 District Competition recently.

Students in several programs spent the last several months preparing to compete, which allows them to potentially move onto the State and/or National competition.

SkillsUSA enhances the lives and careers of students, instructors and industry representatives as they strive to be champions at work. Congratulations to the first-, second-, and third-place winners.

Ethan Minor came in third place in Automotive Refinishing; Clara Conklin, second place in Collision Repair Technology; Noah Baker and Anthony McGarvey, second place in Cyber Security; Carson Spencer, second place in Electrical Construction Wiring; Jayden George, first place in Extemporaneous Speaking; Jacob Doran, first place in Health Occupations Portfolio; Isaiah Bloom, second place in HVACR; Will Rainey, first place in Information Technology Service; Lydia Swatsworth, third place in Job Interview, Janalanna Carns, third place in Job Skill Demonstration; Chloe Rowles, third place in Restaurant Services; Olivia Stephenson, third place in Technical Computer Applications; and Remington Crawford, third place in Technical Drafting.

The CCCTC is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students. To learn more about the opportunities for high school and adult students, visit at www.ccctc.edu or call at 814-765-5308.

District A.M.

A.M. students, from left to right, are Janalanna Carns, Philipsburg-Osceola Area; Olivia Stephenson, Philipsburg-Osceola Area; Anthony McGarvey, Moshannon Valley Area; and Noah Baker, Curwensville Area.

District P.M.

P.M. students, from left to right, are William Rainey III, Harmony Area; Ethan Minor, Clearfield Area; Clara Conklin, Clearfield Area; Isaiah Bloom, West Branch Area; and Jacob Doran, Clearfield Area.

Missing from photo are Carson Spencer, Curwensville Area; Jayden George, West Branch Area; Lydia Swatsworth, Curwensville Area; Chloe Rowles, Clearfield Area; and Remington Crawford, Clearfield Alliance Christian School.