Hershey — Clearfield wrestler Brady Collins fell one win short of reaching Saturday afternoon’s state final match when he was dealt a 10-7 loss by Wyoming Area’s Aaron Evanitsky in Friday night’s139 pound championship semifinals.
Evanitsky (40-4), last year’s third place finisher at 138 pounds, won on the strength of five takedowns throughout the match. Collins held a 3-2 lead after the first period via a reversal and late penalty point. When the bout went to 4-2 after a Collins escape to start the second period, Evanitsky then scored three takedowns versus two more Collins escapes to take an 8-6 lead into the final two minutes. Evanitsky took neutral to start the third period and upped the bout score to 10-6 with his fifth takedown with a final escape by Collins setting the 10-7 final.
Colins then had to gather himself after the loss and wrestle Southern Columbia’s Mason Barvitskie (28-10) in the fifth round of consolation for the right to go to the third place medal match. Last year’s fourth place state finisher at 132 pounds, Barvitskie was coming off of a 5-0 consolation round four win earlier in the session. After a scoreless first period, Collins, as he had done in his earlier tourney wins, rode Barvitskie the entire second period. Coming off of the bottom in the third period Collins broke the 0-0 tie with an escape with 16 seconds remaining, then gave up an escape with eight seconds left in the 2-1 victory.
The opponent in the third place bout with Collins (38-4) will be the other semifinal loser, Chase Hontz (38-10) of Faith Christian Academy. Both Collins and Hontz are sophomores who qualified for states last year and are picking up their first PIAA medals Saturday in the 2:00 PM medal matches session.
West Branch’s Landon Bainey will wrestle for the gold at 114 pounds and Glendale’s Zeke Dubler will wrestle for seventh.
Complete List of Medal Matches courtesy PA-Wrestling.com:
Finals Matchups/Results
|Championship Finals
|107
|Aaron Seidel, Northern Lebanon, vs. Dominic Deputy, Chestnut Ridge
|114
|Ayden Smith, Notre Dame-Green Pond, vs. Landon Bainey, West Branch
|121
|Gauge Botero, Faith Christian Academy, vs. Brandt Harer, Montgomery
|127
|Chris Vargo, Bentworth, vs. Cooper Hornack, Burrell
|133
|Jaden Pepe, Wyoming Area, vs. Conner Heckman, Midd-West
|139
|Anthony Evanitsky, Wyoming Area, vs. Reagan Milheim, Warrior Run
|145
|Vince Bouzakis, Notre Dame-Green Pond, vs. Cade Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian
|152
|Conner Harer, Montgomery, vs. Cameron Milheim, Warrior Run
|160
|Grant MacKay, Laurel, vs. Hunter Hohman, Grove City
|172
|Holden Garcia, Notre Dame-Green Pond, vs. Adam Waters, Faith Christian Academy
|189
|Rune Lawrence, Frazier, vs. Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville
|215
|Austin Johnson, Muncy, vs. Brenan Morgan, Central Valley
|285
|Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt, vs. Aiden Compton, Notre Dame-Green Pond
|Third Place
|107
|William Detar, Trinity, vs. Cameron Baker, Burrell
|114
|Nico Fanella, Indiana, vs. Weston Pisarchick, Brockway
|121
|Branden Wentzel, Montoursville, vs. Hudson Hohman, Grove City
|127
|Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus, Bermudian Springs, vs. Coen Bainey, Bald Eagle Area
|133
|Scott Johnson, Muncy, vs. Charlie Robson, Conwell-Egan
|139
|Chase Hontz, Faith Christian Academy, vs. Brady Collins, Clearfield
|145
|Ryan Lawler, Bishop McDevitt, vs. Kaden Milheim, Warrior Run
|152
|Max Bluhm, Lackawanna Trail, vs. Cael Weidemoyer, Faith Christian Academy
|160
|Deegan Ross, Lackawanna Trail, vs. Collin Hearn, Conneaut Area
|172
|Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry, vs. Waylon Wehler, St. Mary’s
|189
|Jake Gilfoil, Bishop McDevitt, vs. Rowan Holmes, Somerset
|215
|Vitali Daniels, Bentworth, vs. Danny Church, Fort LeBoeuf
|285
|Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg, vs. Carson Neely, Port Allegany
|Fifth Place
|107
|Antonio Boni, Central Valley, vs. Kole Davidheiser, Faith Christian Academy
|114
|Mason McLendon, Susquenita, vs. Cole Hubert, Saucon Valley
|121
|Lucas Fye, Bald Eagle Area, vs. Aiden Grogg, Saucon Valley
|127
|Cyrus Hurd, North East, vs. Hunter Gould, Conneaut Area
|133
|Dylan Granahan, Benton, vs. Mason Wagner, Faith Christian Academy
|139
|Tyler Morrison, West Perry, vs. Mason Barvitskie, Southern Columbia
|145
|Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge, vs. Gage Wentzel, Montoursville
|152
|Liam Scrivanich, Saucon Valley, vs. Ty Watson, Penns Valley
|160
|Jagger Gray, Trinity, vs. Luke Sugalski, Faith Christian Academy
|172
|Caden Finck, Montgomery, vs. Jalen Wagner, Reynolds
|189
|Jacob Jones, Saucon Valley, vs. Magnus Lloyd, General McLane
|215
|Abraham Keep, Girard, vs. Brody Kline, Berks Catholic
|285
|Gavin Thompson, Brockway, vs. Joey Baronick, Burgettstown
|Seventh Place
|107
|Gage Swank, Muncy, vs. Dalton Wenner, Cranberry
|114
|Josef Garshnick, United, vs. Colton Wade, Sullivan County
|121
|Max Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian, vs. Elijah Brosius, Cranberry
|127
|Arment Waltenbaugh, Faith Christian Academy, vs. Marvin Armistead, Berks Catholic
|133
|Noah Doi, Camp Hill, vs. Chase Bell, Reynolds
|139
|Wyatt Lazzar, Commodore Perry, vs. Liam Cornetto, Marion Center
|145
|Chase Burke, Benton, vs. Cody Hamilton, Grove City
|152
|Caullin Summers, Sharpsville, vs. Steffan Lynch, North East
|160
|Justice Hockenberry-Folk, West Perry, vs. Zeke Dubler, Glendale
|172
|Caleb Close, Bald Eagle Area, vs. Lucas Lawler, Bishop McDevitt
|189
|Jason Singer, Faith Christian Academy, vs. Jacob Scheib, Tri Valley
|215
|Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry, vs. Dante Burns, Conwell-Egan
|285
|Owen Reber, Berks Catholic, vs. Wilson Spires, General McLane