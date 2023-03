CLEARFIELD – Recently Mayor Mason Strouse was invited into Mrs. Trinidad’s second-grade class at Clearfield Area Elementary School by her student teacher Miss Amanda Hally.

Strouse brought with him Sue Swales-Vitullo and Brandy Owens from Visit Clearfield County and Chief Vincent McGinnis from the Clearfield Regional Police.

The group shared with the students all the things Clearfield has to offer, what local law enforcement does to keep them safe and had fun with some Clearfield Swag.