CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to what it expects to be the last windmill superload movement through Clearfield County Monday, Feb. 27.

Route details are:

-Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120

-Route 879 south to Route 322

-Route 322 back to Route 879

-Route 879 to Route 153

-Route 153 to Route 253/Route 453

On Monday, a casing section will leave Falls Creek at 9 a.m. and travel through the Clearfield area roughly an hour later. This transport will feature the wrong-way maneuver at the Clearfield bypass.

PennDOT urges drivers to stay alert for this slow-moving operation and to anticipate traffic stops—especially during “wrong way” maneuvers. Travel delays could be lengthy.

Transport of the windmill parts started in late September. Private escorts accompanied each load to facilitate transport and enhance safety for motorists as they made their way to the Sandy Ridge Wind Farm near Tyrone in Blair County. Wolfe House and Building Movers, LLC of Bernville, Pa., and Lone Star Transportation LLC of Fort Worth, Texas, were the haulers. Pennsylvania State Police helped facilitate wrong-way maneuvers.

