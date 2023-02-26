CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Democratic Committee recently held its February meeting and finalized plans for the 2023 Spring Fundraising Event.

Nominations and voting took place for the annual Democrat of the Year Award, which will be presented to Tom McCracken of Mahaffey.

The event, named “Dinner and Drinks with Democrats,” will take place on Saturday, April 22 at 4 p.m. at the 120 Pub & Grub Event Center, located at 14451 Clearfield-Shawville Hwy., Clearfield, PA 16830.

The event will include an all-you-can-eat pasta bar, cash bar, live music and featured speaker Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

Attendees will meet and hear from the state-wide judicial candidates and local candidates running for office in this year’s election.

The CCDC is asking for businesses and individuals to sponsor the event. Event sponsors will be named in the printed program and, if desired, recognized on various media platforms.

Sponsors may provide printed signs and materials for the day of the event. Sponsorship levels are as follows: Silver: $50, Gold: $100, Platinum: $250, Diamond: $500, All-Star: $1,000

Sponsors may mail payment to CCDC, P.O. Box 262, Clearfield, PA 16830. Please include an e-mail for coordination purposes.

Event tickets are on sale now for $35 and can be purchased by emailing clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com, by calling at 814-205-3451, or by mailing a check to the address listed above.