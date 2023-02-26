REYNOLDSVILLE – Jeff Tech’s February Student of the Month is Michael Ford, a senior in the Diesel Mechanics Shop.

Michael’s home school is the Brockway Area School District. He participates in Trap Shooting at Brockway.

Michael is the Jeff Tech student representative for the Joint Operating Committee. He is also a member of the Career Technical Student Organization (CTSO) and has competed representing Jeff Tech at SkillsUSA.

Michael is involved with the Co-Op program at Jeff Tech and works at Superior Energy Resources in Brockway. He is considering attending college after graduation.

In his spare time, he likes to volunteer at his church and enjoys hunting, fishing, playing basketball, riding dirt bikes and trap shooting.