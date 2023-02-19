CLEARFIELD – The 85th class of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s (CCCTC) Practical Nursing Program graduated nine students on Feb. 8.

Fred Redden, CCCTC executive director, and Tonya Saggese, Nursing Program director, welcomed the audience to the event.

Jeffrey Bennett, nursing graduate, introduced the Commencement speaker: Alene Homan, M.Ed., RN, Nursing Instructor.

Academic awards were presented by Saggese to the three students with the highest grade point averages in the class: Kristyn Thompson, Kristin Reams and Megan Trude.

Heather Williams, NTHS Advisor, introduced graduates that had been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society: Jordan Campbell, Kristin Reams, Kristyn Thompson and Megan Trude.

Diplomas were awarded by Redden, Tiffany Cover, principal/assistant director, and Terry Struble, superintendent of record.

Graduates were presented for graduation by Selena Scarnati, nursing instructor, and nursing pins were awarded by Alene Homan, nursing instructor.

Jessica Lash, nursing instructor, led the graduates in reciting the Practical Nursing Pledge. The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.

For more information about the CCCTC and its programs, please visit at www.ccctc.edu.

Pictured, in front from left, are: Mallarie Maines, Dayna Kruis, Megan Trude and Kristyn Thompson.

In the second row are: Jeffrey Bennett, Aleaha Barrett, Kristen Reams, Taylor Thiers and Jordan Campbell.

The nursing program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing Inc. and Pennsylvania Department of Education and approved by the PA State Board of Nursing.