DUBOIS – The ServSafe Food Safety Manager course, conducted by Penn State Extension, will be held at the Penn State DuBois Campus, DuBois Education Foundation Building, 1 College Pl. Rm. 209, DuBois.

The course will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023. The exam will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023.

These in-person trainings, taught by certified ServSafe instructors, will help participants learn how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving the food, as well as proper methods of sanitizing food service facilities.

After completing the course and passing the multiple-choice exam with a score of 70 percent or higher, participants will receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certificate. This certification is good for five years.

The new, lower course fee of $165 covers the cost of the most recent edition of the ServSafe Manager book, exam, answer sheet and learning materials.

To attend the in-person ServSafe course and exam, participants should register by March 6, 2023.

The TAP Online Food Safety Manager Certification course helps food service managers, chefs, caterers, cooks, health officials and inspectors prepare to take a Food Protection Manager exam, such as ServSafe, that meets regulatory guidelines for a certified food protection manager.

The online portion can be taken anytime, but the exam is in person and proctored at a scheduled location.

After completing the online course and passing the multiple-choice, proctored exam with a score of 75 percent or higher, participants will receive a Food Protection Manager Certificate, which meets the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture requirement for food safety certification.

This certification is valid for five years. If you are uncertain as to whether you need certification, contact your regional Department of Agriculture office.

The online course is self-paced, can be started anytime throughout the year and must be completed within 180 days of enrollment. The course fee is $145.

Penn State Extension will follow applicable state and local restrictions and Penn State COVID-19 guidelines in effect at the time of an event regarding masking, social distancing and facility capacity limits.

To register for either of these courses or to learn more, visit: extension.psu.edu/foodsafety2023.

Why choose to take courses through Penn State Extension?

Penn State Extension educators all hold advanced degrees and have received extensive training in food safety.

By taking a course through Penn State Extension, participants have access to a wide system of community educators and science-based educational resources.