BIGLER — It’s time to plan for the 2023-24 school year.

Applications are now being accepted by CenClear for the upcoming year. CenClear offers pre-school classes throughout Clearfield, Centre and Elk counties.

At CenClear, staff focus on the entire child. In addition to learning through play, these children enjoy healthy meals or snacks while also learning about the importance of eating nutritious foods.

Staff focus on their mental, physical and cognitive health, and help children to develop social skills and independence.

CenClear works closely with various school districts to ensure pre-school students are learning the skills they will need to move into kindergarten and for life-long learning.

CenClear offers full-day classes in the majority of its pre-schools. Half-day classes are offered in Coalport, Hyde and CPI.

Apply for Preschool

Interested in learning more about the programs CenClear provides for young children? Visit online at www.cenclear.org.

For those interested in enrolling in CenClear’s pre-school or other early childhood programs, visit https://www.cenclear.org//cms/module/selectsurvey/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=203, or call 1-800-525-5437 ext. 2243.

There is no cost for pre-school for eligible families. Families receiving SNAP benefits are eligible for pre-school.

About CenClear

In addition to pre-school services, CenClear offers Early Head Start, Early Intervention and Family Centers. CenClear also offers Mental Health and Drug and Alcohol Services to all ages.

CenClear was established in 1980 to provide Head Start services in Centre and Clearfield counties, and has worked closely with local school districts and communities ever since to ensure that pre-school is available to as many children as possible.

CenClear realized all the issues children faced in pre-school couldn’t be resolved in a classroom setting.

At the time, there were limited options for young children in need of mental health services so CenClear began offering mental health services to all ages.

Mental health issues sometimes lead to drug and alcohol issues so it began offering these services as well.