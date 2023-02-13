CLEARFIELD – Part-Time Practical Nursing student, Megan Trude, was nominated for the January 2023 Sunflower Award by classmate Aleaha Barrett.

Megan is being recognized for her strengths in going above and beyond expectations in the care of her patients, support to fellow students, facility members or communities.

The sunflower was chosen as it represents happiness, optimism, honesty, longevity, peace, admiration and devotion.

The sunflower surpasses all others in terms of its universal power to bring people joy. All qualities future nurses hope to possess and show to their patients.

The student is nominated by fellow students, patients, instructors or anyone who has been touched and inspired by their work, kindness, compassion and dedication.

Aleaha had this to say about Megan in her nomination: “She will drop anything and help. She’s very informative when asking questions and will explain things so that you can understand. She is a great team member.”

In photo, from left, are Tonya Saggese, Practical Nursing director; Megan Trude and Aleaha Barrett, Practical Nursing students.