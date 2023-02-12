A Clearfield County woman recently turned a game of “Cats, Hats and More Bats” into a $154,484 jackpot.

Nancy Natalie of Houtzdale won her jackpot when she hit the “Grand” symbol in the “Lock it Link” bonus that pays the “Grand” Progressive at Live! Casino Pittsburgh.

A progressive jackpot increases every time the game is played until someone hits the jackpot. The total of Natalie’s winnings is the Grand Progressive plus anything else she won in the bonus.

“Wonderful! Live! Casino congratulates Natalie on her big win,” said Live! Casino Pittsburgh General Manager Sean Sullivan.

“Jackpots are always a fun way to celebrate with our guests and bring an exciting level of energy to the casino floor.”

Pictured, from left, are Anthony Billhimer, VIP Host at Live! Casino Pittsburgh, and jackpot winner Nancy Natalie.