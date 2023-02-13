CLEARFIELD – The Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging and the AARP Tax Aide Program will add two new sites for one-day tax assistance sessions in two of the county’s Centers for Active Living.

Coalport and Mahaffey Centers will host the one-day tax program in the month of March. The AARP volunteer Tax Aide team will travel to these sites in order to accommodate consumers in the rural area and save them from having to travel to Curwensville to receive this service.

The Coalport Center will hold its Tax-Aide program form 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on March 9, by appointment only. To schedule, call the Coalport Center for Active Living at 814-672-3574. There is a limited number of appointments available.

The Mahaffey Center will hold their Tax-Aide program from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on March 16, by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 814-277-4544. Appointments here are also limited.

The Tax-Aide program is still accepting reservations at their Curwensville Site. Phone 814-765-2691 to make a reservation.