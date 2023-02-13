DUBOIS – Team 814 and The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League (WPAL) are excited to announce the St. Paddy’s Showdown will now be showcasing Team Ireland versus Team Pennsylvania in a series of International Bouts.

Head Coach John Morrisey of the Golden Gloves Boxing Club of Cork, Ireland will be traveling to the United States with eight of his best boxers both male and female, ages 11 and up, to compete against the best boxers Pennsylvania has to offer.

Morrisey said: “We are truly looking forward to spending St. Paddy’s Weekend with all our new friends in DuBois, Pa.”

DuBois Country Club, located at 10 Lakeside Ave., DuBois, will host the boxing card on Saturday, March 18 2023. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; boxing begins at 7:30 p.m.

WPAL Executive Director Aaron Beatty said, “We could not be more excited to bring an event like this to the DuBois area.

“There are so many great things about a visit like this—the experience for the kids who have never been to the USA, the culture they are bringing to share with us, the culture we get to share with them and an amazing night of competition to top it all off on Saturday.”

Tickets for the DuBois event are $30 for general admission and are available now. VIP Gold Ringside, which includes a complimentary pre-party and swag bag, are $100 each and go on sale soon.

Buy online at https://www.showclix.com/event/st-paddy-s-showdown.

More information on sponsorship opportunities is available by e-mailing info@wpal.org, or by calling 814-299-7640.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League, a 501c3 non-profit organization with a location at 37 E. Long Ave., DuBois.

Proceeds also benefit TEAM 814 Inc. Both non-profit organizations are helping youth through sport in the DuBois area.