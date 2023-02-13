CLEARFIELD – The Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show will return to the Clearfield County Fairgrounds on March 17- 19, 2023.

The three-day show has expanded to occupy multiple buildings at the Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds and offer a slate of new programs and attractions including the world-renowned long range shooting expert and custom gun builder with Hart & Sons, Bobby Hart. PA Boyz Outdoors, local popular predator hunter Jerry Lannen and Edson Waite from Buckmasters will be on hand to score antlers.

Also making a warm return to the show after four years is National Realtree Pro-staffer and host of Rush Outdoors TV, Tim Andrus;

Expert seminars will include long range hunting tips and trail cam seminars, fly-tying lessons and more. Plus Amy Bue will discuss the Science of Sasquatch.

The Take’m Out Coyote Hunt will also take place that weekend with weigh-ins and awards to be held in front of the Agricultural building.

The Susquehanna Rod & Gun Club will operate the live fishing pond for kids of all ages.

Visitors to the show will have the opportunity to win over $10,000 in door prizes with the top prize being a 2023 Artic Cat Alterra 450 compliments of Carns Powersports and Mountain Extreme Powersports.

There will be food vendors, blacksmithing, chain saw carvers and more. A full schedule of events will be released at a later time.

The show is sponsored by Carns Powersports, Mountain Extreme Powersports, Visit Clearfield County, the Clearfield County Fair & Park Board, Seven Mountains Media (Bigfoot Country, Passport and POP radio), Novey Recycling, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub and GANT News, and is held in conjunction with the annual sales events at Grice Gun Shop and Jim’s Sports Center.

Show hours are Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., and Sunday, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Admission is $5 per adult and kids 12 and under are free.

Visitors to the event Web site, centralpaoutdoorshow.com, can view exhibitor specials offered throughout the show, find host hotels and obtain more event information.

Attendees are encouraged to visit the site for updates and event schedules or visit the show’s Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/centralpaoutdoorshow/.