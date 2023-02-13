Over 33,000 shoebox packers in western and central Pennsylvania have shared the true meaning of Christmas with children worldwide.

That generosity made for an overwhelmingly successful collection season at local drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child.

Volunteers collected 15,623 shoebox gifts in the Penn Valley Area, 12,980 in the West Central PA Area and 4,719 in the Indiana County Area.

The five-county region, which encompasses the counties of Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Jefferson and Indiana, collected 33,322 shoeboxes in all.

“I’m continually amazed and in awe of how our communities come together— even in tough times—to reach all the way to the ends of the earth to bless children in need,” expresses Karla Sunderlin, volunteer regional coordinator/Mid-Atlantic North.

“Our residents of western and central Pennsylvania are so giving,” which Sunderlin and Shelly Rhoades, West Central PA volunteer area coordinator, see evidence of in growing numbers each year.

“It’s overwhelming—the outpouring,” expresses Rhoades. “We’ve witnessed thousands of shoeboxes … pour into our drop-off locations only to head off to the ends of the earth and reach children with the Gospel message of [Jesus Christ].”

Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham celebrated the 200 millionth shoebox gift with 8-year-old Natalya in Ukraine. (Photo is courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

Across the United States, the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries, it’s now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.

Through shoeboxes—packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items—volunteers deliver joy and a tangible expression of God’s love. It’s often the first gift these children have ever received.

Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.

This year, the ministry delivered its milestone 200 millionth shoebox, which was packed on a country-wide tour and then hand-delivered to a young girl in war-torn Ukraine in January.

More than 400,000 shoebox gifts will be distributed in war-torn Ukraine this year. (Photo is courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

Although local drop off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 13 – 20, 2023, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.

Shoebox packers often shop for deals on shoebox items throughout the year, and many serve at a deeper level by becoming a year-round volunteer.

The collection and distribution of shoebox gifts are a tremendous logistical effort, which makes Sunderlin thankful for her local volunteer teams.

“They get these precious gift-filled boxes [on their journey] and into the hands of children who likely have never received a gift before,” she expresses.

This year, shoeboxes from western and central Pennsylvania will reach children in places like Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador, Ukraine, Malawi, South Africa and The Philippines.

Information about ways Clearfield and Jefferson County participants can get involved year-round can be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ, or they may contact Rhoades at 805-469-8245.

“If you feel our Dear Lord softly tugging at your heart, this is truly your opportunity to be part of something so much bigger than yourself,” expresses Rhoades.