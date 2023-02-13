The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its first winter groundhog shoot on Saturday, Feb. 11 with a turnout of 31 competitors from Hastings to West Virginia.

The top dog, in the Custom Class, was Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings followed by Jack Balon of Ebensburg. Third-place was a tie between Keven Huff of Wellsburg W. Va., and Joe Kramer of Loganton.

Factory Class ended with Steve Strouse of Reynoldsville in first place, Tyler Smith of Clearfield in second and Jeff Sass of Curwensville in third.

The side group match was won by Kevin “Hillbilly” Huff with a five-shot group, at 200 yards, that measured .408″. Pictured are Huff, Keefe, Kramer, Sass and Smith.