WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Reps. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA) and Sanford D. Bishop Jr. (D-GA), co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Scouting Caucus, have introduced H. Res. 111, a resolution celebrating the founding of the Boy Scouts of America.

The Boy Scouts of America was incorporated in Chicago, Ill., 113 years ago. Since then, millions of young men and women have joined the Scouts and learned the values of patriotism, courage and self-reliance.

“Having spent more than 50 years in Scouting, and as a proud Eagle Scout, I’ve witnessed first-hand the pivotal role Boy Scouts of America has played in shaping the next generation of leaders,” Thompson said.

“The invaluable skills, principles and lessons taught in Scouting last a lifetime. I am proud to commemorate the 113th anniversary of the organization with this bipartisan resolution.”

“I am happy to join my fellow Eagle Scout, Rep. “GT” Thompson, in celebrating the Boy Scouts of America,” Bishop said.

“Scouting has shaped my life and the lives of millions of youths across the world for over a century by instilling foundational principles of moral character, self-reliance, responsibility, leadership, human dignity and service to others. What better legacy can there be for our world today?”

“Since 1910, the Boy Scouts of America has provided the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training for more than 130 million young men and women,” said Boy Scouts of America Chief Scout Executive, Chief Executive Officer and President Roger Mosby.

“As a Congressionally-chartered organization with longstanding relationships on both sides of the aisle, we want to thank Reps. Thompson and Bishop for their continued bipartisan leadership of the Congressional Scouting Caucus, unwavering support for advancing the Scout Mission, and introduction of this important resolution.”