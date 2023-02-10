CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough Council on Thursday night held its monthly committee meetings.

Luke Walker, the current proprietor of Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde, introduced himself to council members.

He mentioned that his plans for Crown Crest are to put together a board and hopefully to become a 501(c) entity.

Police Chief Vincent McGinnis reported that there were 341 incidents that borough officers handled during the month of January.

These ranged from accidents, traffic stops, DUIs, drug arrests, just to name a few offenses.

McGinnis also said even with the upcoming regionalization of the borough and Lawrence Township police forces, parking tickets can still be paid at the Clearfield Borough Police Department or dropped in the various drop boxes in town.

Council’s Public Safety Committee also reccomended for approval next week the:

purchase of tactical helmets in the amount of $12,737.50 to be paid out of the Police Department Donation Fund Account. It also reccomended purchasing seven gas masks at $700 each and wrestling mats at $5,765.20, which would come from the same donation fund.

fire department to spend its P.P.E. allotment on turnout gear and helmets.

Todd Kling, with the Street Department, presented the paving list to council and encouraged council members to drive around in their respective wards to figure out which roads they feel need the most attention. He also mentioned that the playgrounds in the borough need some extra care and maintenance.

Terry Malloy, representing Park & Shop, addressed council about dissolving the corporation and the borough assuming the responsibilities of it.

This would mean that the borough would be collecting the funds on writing the parking violations as well as collecting the coinage from the meters. Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III said he would do more research into this matter.

Code Enforcement Officer Andrea Stewart requested that council consider discussion on purchasing blighted properties within the borough to demolish them.

Finally, council’s Finance Committee reccomended approval next week of transferring $80,000 to the Fire Department Capital Fund from the sale of the Third Ward building.