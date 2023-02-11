CURWENSVILLE – Starting Feb. 11, Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery will be releasing its new Squatch N Berry wine.

The wine will feature the PA Wilds logo and a QR code to learn more about the elusive cryptid known as Sasquatch.

Pennsylvania has the third-highest sightings of Sasquatches at nearly 1,300 sightings in 2019, according to a Penn Live article.

The PA Wilds region is a 12.5-county region in northwestern and northcentral Pennsylvania that contains over 2 million acres of public land and only 4 percent of the state’s population.

So, it absolutely makes sense that the elusive Sasquatch would be located in the remote PA Wilds.

“We’re excited to partner with the PA Wilds on this wine,” says Kenn Starr, president of Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery.

“The PA Wilds Center has done great work bringing awareness to our region, which is something we always strive to do as a business. It just made sense to have the logo on our Squatch N Berry wine.”

Ken Starr learned the art of making wine by his father’s side in 1952. In 1994, he purchased the property in Curwensville, and planted 12 vines.

By 1998, there were 3,000 vines. Starr built a winery in 1998 and started making wine again. The wine was good, prompting him to go commercial in 2005.

Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery, located on 13 acres in Clearfield County, produces over 40 varieties of hand-crafted wines for perfect moments.

“Kenn and Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery have been great partners within the communities and region of the PA Wilds,” said Hannah Brock, licensing manager at PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship.

“The wild Squatch N Berry builds on that legacy. It has been a fun collaboration with a leading entrepreneur who understands the importance of where we live.”

When you buy Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery’s Squatch N Berry wine, part of the proceeds will go towards the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship.

The mission of the PA Wilds Center is to integrate conservation and economic development to strengthen and inspire communities in the Pennsylvania Wilds.

Learn more about Bigfoot, Squatch N Berry, and plan your next adventure in the PA Wilds at https://pawilds.com/bigfoot/.

Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery is a Host Site member of the Wilds Cooperative of Pennsylvania, a network of nearly 500 artisans, establishments, non-profits and communities from the PA Wilds that are working together to address market demands for regionally made products, services and experiences.

This network is managed by the PA Wilds Center, and members are able to leverage PA Wilds opportunities, tools and resources.

It is free to join, and most businesses that were founded and currently operated in the PA Wilds region are eligible to join. Learn more at WildsCoPA.org.