CLEARFIELD – Penelec will be performing a planned power outage on Feb. 8, from approximately 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., to upgrade equipment to enhance reliability.

Another planned outage could potentially also take place on Feb. 13.

Impacted areas include multiple streets and roads parallel and adjacent to Park Avenue, Richard, Cumberland, Chester, South Fifth and South Sixth streets, Cambria Drive, Krebs Highway, Park Avenue Extension and Ogden Avenue in Clearfield.

If there are any seniors who are impacted and need a place to go, they can visit the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Senior Center at 103 N. Front St., Clearfield, or the Dimeling Senior Residence in Clearfield.

Seniors who need a meal can call the agency at 814-765-2696 to have a meal delivered to the center.

Others impacted may visit the Clearfield Fire Hall on Cherry Street in Clearfield. Please call 814-765-7817 to make arrangements.