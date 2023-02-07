Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of a disorderly employee Feb. 4 at Roses Discount Store at Clearfield Square. According to a department-issued news release, the employee – a 68-year-old Clearfield man – was yelling, threatening and swerving his vehicle at another employee in the parking lot. On-scene police spoke with the victim who said another employee yelled at her inside the store, and once he left, she went outside to smoke a cigarette. This, she said, is when he drove towards her, got out and began to yell and threaten to have his wife hurt her. His wife was to be at a store nearby and the man reportedly went there. Upon investigation, police found he had a suspended license and also switched vehicles with his wife prior to fleeing the scene. As a result, he’s been charged with driving under suspension (two counts), harassment and disorderly conduct, and will be scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the near future.