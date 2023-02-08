CLEARFIELD – Volunteers with the Clearfield Area United Way have issued an update on their annual community campaign.

The agency has collected 87 percent of its funding goal, or nearly $174,584, in donations to help 23 local member agencies.

Volunteers Sue Rumfola and Kay Dell’Antonio ask individuals, businesses and groups that haven’t yet donated to please help.

Tax-deductible donations may be sent to Clearfield Area United Way, 18 N. Second St., P.O. Box 1430, Clearfield, PA 16830.

Donations may be made via PayPal at clearfieldareaunitedway.org. Memorial or in honor of donations may be made, as well.