CLEARFIELD – Plans are underway for the 48th annual Kids’ Fishing Derby at Parker Dam on April 29.

A special canvas portrait by Terry Malloy of Jim’s Sports Center, commemorating the derby is on display at Spanky’s Courthouse Café.

Patrons can sign it there or can make arrangements to add their signature by calling Pat Domico at 814-236-3621.

The print will be the grand prize for the derby.

Pat Domico, right, and his grandson, Xander Wintrode of York, left, display the artwork, which already has a few signatures.

If you have any questions about the derby, you can call Pat Domico.