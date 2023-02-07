MORRISDALE — The tough schedule for the Curwensville Lady Tide did not get any easier on Monday, as a quick road trip to Morrisdale meant a showdown once more with the West Branch Lady Warriors. That tough schedule proved to be just that, as Curwensville was sent home on the wrong end of a 70-29 final, their second loss to the Warriors on the season.

West Branch got going early, putting up 28 points in the opening quarter. Fueled by a 20-point rush from Jenna Mertz, part of her game-high 34 points, the Warriors never looked back. Defensively, Curwensville could not penetrate the opposition, and when they could they could not get the ball to fall. It would continue much into the second quarter, as the Lady Tide headed to the locker room down 43-14.

The running clock quickly went into effect in the third quarter as Mertz led the scoring again, putting up eight more points in the stanza. She and Katrina Cowder were the two Lady Warriors in double figures, with Cowder adding in 10 points.

Neither squad had much success on the foul line, as the two squads combined to go 10-for-20 on the night.

For Curwensville, Janelle Passmore led the scoring with 10 points.

Only two games remain on the schedule for the Lady Tide (1-19), as they will conclude their home slate of games this Thursday when they host Mount Union inside Patton Hall. The game is slated for 6:30 p.m. as there will be no junior varsity contest.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Curwensville 4 10 10 5 – 29

West Branch 28 15 15 12 – 70

Curwensville – 29

Skylar Pentz 3 2-6 8, Jaiden Weber-Herring 0 0-0 0, Addison Butler 0 0-0 0, Karleigh Freyer 3 3-6 9, Janelle Passmore 3 2-2 10, Brooklynn Price 1 0-0 2, Jovee Elensky 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 10 7-14 29.

West Branch – 70

Emily Parks 1 0-0 2, Hannah Betts 2 0-0 4, Allison Shingledecker 2 0-0 5, Bella Koleno 0 0-0 0, Sarah Guglielmi 1 0-0 3, Kayleigh Seal 0 0-0 0, Jenna Mertz 15 2-3 34, Erin Godin 2 1-2 5, Alexa Prestash 0 0-0 0, Lily Williams 0 0-0 0, Marley Croyle 2 0-0 5, Cheyanne Busch 1 0-0 2, Katrina Cowder 5 0-1 10, Montana Williams 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 31 3-6 70.

Lady Tide Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record

12/05 CLEARFIELD 20 – 48 0 – 1

12/09 & 10 @ Philipsburg-Osceola Tourney

12/09 vs. Harmony 39 – 44 0 – 2

12/10 vs. Mo Valley 27 – 47 0 – 3

12/13 MO VALLEY 21 – 35 0 – 4

12/16 @ Glendale 14 – 71 0 – 5

12/20 @ Bellwood-Antis 17 – 80 0 – 6

12/27 @ Clearfield 22 – 64 0 – 7

01/03 @ Juniata Valley 11 – 65 0 – 8

01/06 @ Williamsburg 12 – 75 0 – 9

01/09 WEST BRANCH 21 – 46 0 – 10

01/12 @ Harmony 28- 50 0 – 11

01/13 @ Mt. Union 25 – 55 0 – 12

01/19 @ Mo Valley 36 – 58 0 – 13

01/23 GLENDALE 17 – 59 0 – 14

01/26 BELLWOOD-ANTIS 32 – 92 0 – 15

01/27 @ Brookville 24 – 56 0 – 16

01/30 JUNIATA VALLEY 15 – 55 0 – 17

02/01 HARMONY 43 – 37 1 – 17

02/02 WILLIAMSBURG 16 – 79 1 – 18

02/06 @ West Branch 29 – 70 1 – 19

02/09 MT. UNION

02/13 @ Brockway