CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Mature Resources Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. is looking for digital photos to feature in its 2024 lottery calendar. The theme is Streetscapes of Clearfield County.

Take a scenic streetscape photo in a Clearfield County town. Or send one you already have! The agency would like all seasons to be displayed in its calendar.

Include the location of the photo, your name and contact information with your submission. All photos must be taken in landscape format.

Photos of people or animals will not be selected. By submitting your photo, you are permitting the MRAAA to use the photo. Photo limit is two per person. The deadline to submit photos is March 30, 2023.

The Agency’s Advisory Council will select the photos for use in the 2024 calendar. Photographers whose pictures are chosen will receive a complimentary calendar (not numbered) and two admission tickets to the Anne S. Thacik Auction being held on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The agency’s numbered calendars are sold for $27 to people all over the United States. Proceeds from the sales are used for projects to benefit the elderly in the local community through services and programs in Clearfield County.

Please e-mail all submissions to rvaughn@matureresources.life. If you need additional information, contact Ronda Vaughn, fundraising & events specialist, at 814-765-2696.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, local and consumer contributions, and fundraisers such as this.