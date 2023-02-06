CHESTER HILL – State police at Clearfield are seeking a male suspect who allegedly robbed a Chester Hill convenience store on Monday, Feb. 6.

At approximately 7:05 a.m., state police say the male entered the Fuel On store on Walton Street, pushing the clerk and taking unknown items before fleeing in a silver Dodge Dakota.

The suspect is described as a white male who’s approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a thinner build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a gray sweatshirt over it.

He was also wearing a black facial covering, gray gloves, black pants and gray shoes, and troopers believe his vehicle may have passenger side damage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.