CURWENSVILLE – The Pennsylvania National Guard Foundation and Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery are pleased to announce the release of a new white wine, called Foundation.

A portion of the sales will be donated to the 501(c)(3) Pennsylvania National Guard Foundation to help advance their mission of helping Guard members and families of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

“We are honored to have the ability to be part of the continuous fundraising of the Pennsylvania National Guard Foundation,” expresses Kenn Starr, president of Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery.

“The new wine, Foundation, will be sold at all of our retail stores inside Walmart and will be showcased at our more than 75 off-site PA wine shows.

“We have been part of many local non-profit organizations raising much-needed funds for the specific causes and look forward to collaborating with the PNGAS.”

Ken Starr Sr. learned the art of making wine by his father’s side in 1952. When stationed in Europe USAF in the early 60’s, Ken visited many wineries and appreciated the German style of wine making.

He started making wine on his own from 1966 to 1977. In 1994, he purchased property in Curwensville, and planted 12 vines. By 1998, there were 3,000 vines … Concord, Niagara, Traminette, Foch and Leon Millot.

He built a winery in 1998 and started making wine again. By 2005, the winery was strong prompting Starr to start making his wine commercially.

Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery located on 13 acres in Clearfield County produces over 40 varieties of Handcrafted Wines for Perfect Moments.

“We want to thank everyone at Starr Hill Winery for this great opportunity,” adds Chad Rettew, executive director, Pennsylvania National Guard Foundation.

“The funds raised through the sales of Foundation wine will be put to good use by the Pennsylvania National Guard Foundation.”

Established in 1990, the Pennsylvania National Guard Foundation raises funds to support the Guard 2 Guard program designed to help Guard members in need: as well as tuition scholarships to deserving Guard members.

The foundation also supports the Gift4GuardKids program which collects and gives gifts, and gift cards to children of members of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

The Pennsylvania National Guard Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, not associated with or legally connected to the Pennsylvania National Guard, the state or federal government, the U.S. Military or the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

The official registration and financial information of the Pennsylvania National Guard Foundation may be obtained from the Pennsylvania Department of State by calling, toll-free, within Pennsylvania, 1-800-732-0999.