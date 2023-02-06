DUBOIS – Two DuBois residents charged with felony criminal trespass for entering a home and removing multiple items waived their rights to preliminary hearings Friday during centralized court.

Erica Marie Curran, 32, and Stephen Anthony Ladd, 28, are also each charged with felony conspiracy along with misdemeanor theft for their actions in January.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, it was reported on Jan. 15 that an East Scribner Avenue home in the process of being sold was “ransacked.”

When police arrived, they found the interior basement door ajar. An exterior basement door had no locking mechanism.

The owner told police that she had boxed up all her possessions in preparation to move. No one had been to the house in a week and when she left it, the house was not so “messy.”

She reported that a “large number of items were stolen, including multiple televisions, multiple firearms, valuable autographed celebrity photos, a large portion of their alcohol, a Mario Lemieux autographed picture, dinnerware, trading cards and other items.”

While investigators were looking into an assault case, they were told by the victim that Ladd, his friend, Robert and a woman whose name started with an “E” had committed the burglary.

This witness was able to identify the residence of Robert and E, which matched Robert Runyon, 41, and Curran.

In his interview with investigators, Ladd admitted to entering the burglarized home “multiple times within the last month.”

On two of these occasions, he went inside with two “friends he only knew as Robert and Erica.”

The items removed included “multiple televisions, dinnerware and what he believed to be a shotgun, along with numerous other items.” Ladd stated he helped the couple move items to their home.

After getting a search warrant for Curran and Runyon’s residence, police found the autographed Lemieux photo, a jersey, trading cards and dinnerware. They did not find any firearms or TVs matching the victim’s description, according to the report.

Both Runyon and Curran allegedly admitted to entering the residence and taking items “on several different occasions. They denied having stolen any guns or TVs.”

Runyon is also facing felony counts of criminal trespass and theft and a misdemeanor count of theft. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3.

Curran’s bail was lowered from $25,000 to $25,000, unsecured, on Friday and she was released.

Ladd remains in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.