CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers is now accepting nominations for the Law Enforcement Officer and Civilian of the Year Awards.

“These men and women in law enforcement provide exceptional service to the citizens of Clearfield County,” Sayers said.

“Not only on-duty, but also off-duty, these officers show extraordinary valor, uncommon integrity, and give back to their communities. It is only right to take a moment to recognize these officers for their hard work and dedication.”

Additionally, each year persons and businesses in Clearfield County show incredible support for our law enforcement officers and agencies.

“These gestures of gratitude and the assistance to purchase equipment or attend trainings are greatly appreciated by the men and women that protect our communities every day,” Sayers continued.

“As a gesture of law enforcements’ gratitude, the Clearfield County Civilian of the Year Award recognizes those persons and businesses that truly Back the Blue.

The nominee for Officer of the Year must be a sworn Clearfield County police officer below the rank of chief. Nominations are for police endeavors that occurred between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022.

Nominations are accepted from anyone having knowledge of the nominee’s actions. Nominations must include a statement of the specific circumstances involving police performance as well as giving back to the community.

Nominations will be accepted electronically via a form on the District Attorney’s Web site at www.clearfieldco.org/district-attorney/awards or via mail to District Attorney Ryan Sayers at 230 E. Market St., Suite 210, Clearfield, PA 16830.

Nominations must be received by the District Attorney no later than March 17, 2023.

The awards will be presented during National Police Week in May.